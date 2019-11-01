Twin Falls business seeks 'personal care' items for supply drive

A Twin Falls insurance company is hosting a supply driver and seeking donations of personal care items to help victims of domestic violence.

Harkins & Company, an Allstate agency, has partnered up with Voices Against Violence, a nonprofit organization in Twin Falls, who help victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

The agency received more than 1,000 personal care items, such as shampoo, hair conditioner, toothpaste and toothbrushes, and other toiletries.

Danny Harkins, the owner, said it's the company's first time doing this supply drive and wishes to do it annually.

"If people are in a domestic violence situation and they're trying to restart a new household on their own, they may be using state assistance," said Harkins. "These types of items can not be purchased with an electronic benefits card."

He said the drive would hopefully alleviate some of the Voices Against Violence financial burdens and that he is grateful people in the community are helping out.

Harkins said people can still donate personal care items or even send cash to 415 Addison Avenue, Suite 1. The drive will continue until Tuesday, Nov. 5.