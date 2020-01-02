Personal trainer: Create a plan, be patient to keep New Year's fitness goals

People across the world made New Year’s resolutions to get into better shape, or just get healthier.

KMVT talked with Nate Silvester, a personal trainer at Gold’s Gym, about how to keep that goal and live a healthier, happier life.

“Typically about March. Most people will make the resolution December, January, and they'll stick with it until about March or so, and we kind of see that taper off a little bit,” Silvester said.

He also said it's all about perspective, when setting those fitness goals.

“Breaking down your goals into monthly, weekly and daily goals would help you better track the progress you're making,” Silvester said. "You take it day by and you say like you said, 'I'm going to go to the gym today,' and 'I’m going to do resistance training for 45 minutes and then cardio for 30 minutes.' And if you can accomplish that goal daily, consistently over the course of weeks and months that will definitely help you reach that yearly goal.”

It comes down to healthy eating and moderation.

“It's important to preplan your meals and prep those meals in advance. Because when you do that, you know exactly the amount of calories and the amount of nutrients that are in those meals,” Silvester said.

Silvester suggests being patient.

“You see people, they'll have a weak moment. And they say, ‘Well, I ruined it, you know, I ate this and now I feel guilty, and I ruined my progress, so I'm going to keep bingeing and keep indulging,'" he said. "You're going to have those little moments of failure, little setbacks. It's going to happen, it happens to everybody. So it's important to say ‘OK, I did that, but now I'm going to get back on track, I'm going to stick with my healthy habits, or get back into my healthy habits.'"