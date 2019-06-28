Pest Abatement District explains what residents can do to prevent the spread of mosquitoes

Following the news KMVT reported on Wednesday about West Nile virus being found in a mosquito in Twin Falls County, KMVT wanted to find out just what people can do to prevent more mosquitoes being found with the virus.

KMVT talked with the Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District about what homeowners can do to when it comes to controlling the mosquito population.

While contracting West Nile virus is rare, there are some steps to take to reduce the chances.

Manager Brian Simper said the easiest thing to do is to remember to drain any standing water.

“Drain any standing water around their property, containers such as tires, dog dishes even, horse troughs, they can become potential breeding sites for mosquitoes, so if we wash them out regularly, or just dump them out completely and turn them upside down so they can't hold water. We're reducing the mosquito habitat and less areas they can breed and reproduce,” Simper stated.

Simper also said that homeowners who have ponds on their property can call the pest abatement district and they'll come out and test the water.