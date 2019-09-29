Blessing of the Animals at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension sponsored the Blessing of the Animals celebration Sunday afternoon, which acknowledged pets for bringing change and happiness to their owners' lives.

They held the event on the Sunday near the fast day of St. Francis, patron saint of animals and the environment.

A short service occurred, then blessings by the priest.

Each participating dog received a special blessing scarf; cats received catnip pouches.

Father Robert Schoeck, whose been in charge of this event for the second time in a row, said he usually sees a variety of animals.

"We've had our usual pets of cats and dogs, and other small furry four legged creatures," he said, "But we have had in the past horses and other live stocks representing you know the people of southern Idaho and their connection to the land.

The church also held a pet food drive that will be given to the Magic Valley Humane Society/ Twin Falls Animal Shelter.