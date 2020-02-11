Philippines notifies US of intent to end major security pact

The Philippines is notifying the United States that it will end a major security pact allowing American forces to train in the country.

It’s the most serious threat to the countries’ treaty alliance under President Rodrigo Duterte.

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. says Manila presented a notice of termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement to the U.S. Embassy, but refused to provide other details “as a diplomatic courtesy.”

Duterte has often criticized U.S. security policies despite the Philippine military’s close historic ties with its American counterpart.

The U.S. military presence in the South China Sea has been seen as a crucial counterweight to China, which claims virtually the entire sea.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.