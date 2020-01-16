Pilot killed in Utah plane crash was founder of ski company

UPDATED:

The pilot killed when his small plane crashed into a Utah neighborhood Wednesday was the founder of a company that made skis.

People in Utah neighborhood talk about plane crash they witnessed. (Source: CNN VAN/KUTV)

Ogden-based Goode Ski Technologies said in a post Thursday on its website that 64-year-old David Goode loved water skiing, snow skiing and flying his airplane.

A Roy police spokesman says nobody else was injured in the crash north of Salt Lake City.

The twin-engine Cessna clipped one home where nobody was home but avoided hitting other town homes.

The cause of the crash is unknown. The National Transportation and Safety Board is investigating.

INITIAL STORY:

Authorities say a small plane crashed in a Utah neighborhood, killing the pilot as the aircraft narrowly avoided hitting any townhomes.

Police say the 64-year-old pilot was making a short flight Wednesday in a twin-engine Cessna but crashed in the city of Roy, north of Salt Lake City.

Police told The Salt Lake Tribune that debris from the plane crashed through the roof of a home that didn't have anybody inside at the time.

A witness says he saw the plane pitch sharply left before nose-diving near a highway and exploding. Investigators haven't said what caused the crash.