Credit union donates $16K to bunk bed building charity

In celebration of 65 years of service, Pioneer Federal Credit Union is kicking off their summer of sixty-five promotion by giving back to the communities they love.

For every member that opened a new checking account, Pioneer Federal Credit Union donated $65 dollars to one of five Idaho charities of the members’ choice. The nonprofit organization, Sleep in Heavenly Peace is one of those five charities and Friday they were presented a check of a donation totaling to $16,380.

"It's always amazing to get sponsorships, especially even more importantly from local communities," says Luke Mickelson, founder and executive director of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "I grew up in Idaho. I'm an Idaho kid, and to have a local organization/company based in Idaho support another Idaho service program like ours, it just goes to show you that we live in such a great state."

Sleep in Heavenly Peace was the first of the five charities to be rewarded and the $16,380 will go directly toward building, furnishing and delivering beds.

