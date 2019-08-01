Pioneer Cemetery in Hagerman neglected after caretaker died, son says

Randy Bartlett’s father Stan took care of the Pioneer Cemetery in Hagerman right up until he passed away. Now, the cemetery looks the same way it did before he started years ago.

Randy Bartlett’s father Stan took care of the Pioneer Cemetery in Hagerman right up until he passed away, now the cemetery looks the same way it did before he started years ago.

"This is not representative of my father, it's a disgrace and a disrespect to him and to my family," Bartlett said.

His son says that two days before he passed, he was promised his cemetery would be taken care of.

"Three months ago, in April, he passed away, and he was very concerned about what was going to happen down here. One of the people on the cemetery board, two days before he died, promised him that this would be taken care of," Bartlett said.

Stan mowed the lawn, planted flowers, kept up with the maintenance near the grave sites, Bartlett said.

"Now, if you can imagine this feeble old man, he was taking care of all this, with a weed eater, with a mower, brush in the trees with the chainsaw,” Bartlett said.

According to the cemetery clerk, in 2017 a levy was passed giving $45,000 to the four cemeteries in Hagerman and Bliss. How much money went to each separate cemetery is not clear.

Randy Clark, the head of the cemetery board sent KMVT a text message that said the levy was not for the Pioneer Cemetery, only for the Hagerman and Bliss cemeteries to keep them going.

To thank Stan for his hard work, the cemetery board gave him a plaque at the cemetery before he passed away. But, the family says more should be done.

"The solution we gave the commissioners was either you get this taken care of, or you take my father's plaque down,” Bartlett said.

Randy said his father was selfless, and took care of the cemetery out of the kindness of his heart

"He was about helping people and helping the community. That's part of the reason he took this on, and for me, I want people to know that my father isn't down here, this isn't representative of him and his work. The people in the community know it," Bartlett said.

Randy Clark said that they mow the lawn at the Pioneer Cemetery once a year right before Memorial day.