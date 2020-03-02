Twin Falls Police offering de-escalation training for places of worship

On Thursday, the Twin Falls Police Department will be hosting a free Place of Worship De-escalation Techniques Training at City Council Chambers.

Twin Falls Police Officer J.P. O'Donnell said the training, which goesfrom 8 a.m. to noon, is to provide members of church congregations in Twin Falls tools that can assist them should they encounter anything threatening, adding over the course of years, there has been an increase of concerns about lack of safety measures within their congregations.

"A lot of local churches are really taking a lead, being very progressive towards their safety," O'Donnell said. "We're just trying to offer additional tools with that."

The training will teach different strategies and techniques to identify potentially disruptive people, communicate and de-escalate without physical intervention while actively listening and maintain control through clear and calm communications.

O'Donnell said space is very limited, so he encourages those who are interested to call his office at 208-735-3445 to reserve a seat.