Plane crash kills multiple Idaho Falls residents

A group of Idaho Falls residents were killed today when their small plane crashed in South Dakota.

According to the Brule County Sheriff's Department there are multiple fatalities.

The Pilatus PC-12 plane is owned by Conrad and Bischoff Inc. of Idaho Falls.

Initial reports indicate that it crashed shortly after take-off from the Chamberlin Municipal Airport with a destination of Idaho Falls.

Severe weather and high winds were reported at the time of the crash.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.