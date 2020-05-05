Planning and Zoning meeting to discussing proposal at old Twin Falls Clinic

At Twin Falls City Hall on Tuesday, Planning and Zoning is hosting a meeting to discuss a construction proposal at the Old Twin Falls Clinic and Hospital.

The Galena Opportunity Fund, which is based in Boise, bought the building, located at 660 Shoshone Street, and nearby parking lots in December to build apartments and a charter school.

But some residents are upset.

The meeting is not open to in-person attendees due to COVID-19 pandemic, but people can watch the meeting online at 6 p.m. Because people cannot attend in-person, the commission asked for people to comment by letter voicing their opinion.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, officials tell KMVT they have received almost 100 letters, with the majority being opposed.

Many residents expressed their concerns of parking, or blocking their view as well as having their property value decreased.

At the meeting Tuesday night, the Planning and Zoning committee simply makes a recommendation, but the City Council makes the final decision.

“They have to render their decision based on the facts that are presented to them during the meeting, part of that is the public hearing portion where people give input on how it will affect them,” said Jonathan Spendlove, the planning and zoning director. “The commission made up of seven people, seven independent thinkers that have opinions and ideas of their own on the comprehensive plan and the growth of the city. They will render that recommendation independently from each other, but it will happen during the meeting tonight and then the majority decide, you know the vote, whether for or against, will give that recommendation to council.”

The City Council will then host a meeting of their own at some point in June to decide what the final decision is on the building proposal for 660 Shoshone Street.

The meeting is not open to in-person attendees because of COVID-19 but, can be watched online at https://www.tfid.org/514/Agendas-Minutes-Videos.