Things to remember when taking children to parks

When parents take their children to the playground, there are a few easy things to do to make sure their children stay safe.

Pediatrician Kimberly Hartrick said that the best thing to do to make sure your children are safe at the playground is go early in the day or after the mid-day sun (KMVT/Elizabeth Hadley).

Doctor Kimberly Hartrick says that playgrounds are great for children to learn and exercise, but it is also easy for them to get hurt or overheated.

The first thing that she suggests is to always bring snacks and water when they go to play.

She said children can't recognize when they are hot or tired, so taking a break and relaxing in the shade for a minute is helpful. Children show signs of being hot if their face is red and warm.

In the hot summer days, the surfaces of slides and swings can become really warm to touch.

“I definitely recommend avoiding that high sun time, so going early in the morning before 10 a.m. probably or going later in the afternoon once it starts to cool off a little bit," Hartrick said. "Avoiding that mid-day sun is appropriate."

She also said that it is good to be aware of the surface underneath the equipment, and make sure that it is soft and padded in case they fall.