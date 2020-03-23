Pocatello man charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run

POCATELLO, Idaho (Idaho State Journal) — A Pocatello man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident in connection with a collision that killed a cyclist earlier this month.

The Idaho State Journal reports 38-year-old Tyler D. Carter made his first appearance in court on Friday.

He has not yet entered a plea, and online court records don't show if he has obtained an attorney.

Prosecutors say they believe Carter was driving the vehicle that collided with 40-year-old Bobette "Bobbi" Wilhelm as she was riding her bicycle on March 13.

The collision sent Wilhelm down a ravine, where evidence suggests she was alive for some time before succumbing to her injuries. 

 
