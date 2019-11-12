Pocatello to pay $1.1 million to lawyers in utility lawsuit

A judge says the city of Pocatello must pay $1.1 million in legal fees to the attorneys who represented residents in a class-action lawsuit over illegal utility fees (Source: MGN)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 11:54 AM, Nov 12, 2019

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - A judge says the city of Pocatello must pay $1.1 million in legal fees to the attorneys who represented residents in a class-action lawsuit over illegal utility fees.

The Idaho State Journal reports 6th District Judge Stephen Dunn ruled this week that the city would pay $1.1 million in attorney fees to the winning side, roughly $700,000 less than the attorneys sought.

In the lawsuit, the class-action group said the city collected illegal fees on water, sewer and sanitation services from 2005 until about 2014. In July, the city reached a settlement covering two years of the illegal collections plus interest, and the judge approved the $4.5 million judgment late last month.

___

Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus