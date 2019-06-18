Police: Driver struck parked car, damaged power pole in Twin Falls

A driver that struck a parked car early Tuesday morning faces a driving under the influence charge.

KMVT received a number of photos of a crash on Caswell Avenue West, west of Washington Street.

The Twin Falls Police Department Lt. Terry Thueson said one car struck an unoccupied vehicle that was pushed into a power pole that splintered. The woman driving the car had another passenger with her. Law enforcement said evidence suggests alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The Twin Falls Police Department responded at about 12:27 a.m. Sgt. Ryan Howe said the cars sustained extensive damage and Idaho Power was called out to repair the damaged pole.

Howe said the investigation is ongoing.

Magic Valley Paramedics and Twin Falls Fire also responded to the scene, but no one was transported to the hospital and it is unknown at this time the extent of injuries. The city street crew was also called out to help clean up the street. The street was reopened at about 1:45 a.m.