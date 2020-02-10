Forrest City, Arkansas, police confirm active shooter inside Walmart; 2 officers and suspect shot

Forrest City police confirm two officers were shot during an active shooting situation at a Walmart Monday morning.

The police chief tells us the suspect was also shot inside the store on Deaderick Road.

It’s not clear how serious their injuries are.

Forrest City police say the situation is still active and the store is locked down.

Arkansas State Police confirm they have been asked to investigate the shooting incident but provided no other information.

Copyright 2020 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.