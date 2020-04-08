Police: DUI-related crash kills 1, injures 2 in Caldwell

Prosecutors have charged a Nampa, Idaho man after a fatal crash that killed one woman and injured two other people in Caldwell.

The Idaho Statesman reported Monday that 20-year-old Grayson Thurston was charged with suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter and felony aggravated driving under the influence.

The Idaho State Police says Thurston collided with 37-year-old Janet Gonzalez.

Police say Gonzalez died on scene and her two passengers were transferred to local hospitals.

Authorities say Thurston was taken into police custody after allegedly admitting to drinking.

Thurston has not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea. He has not yet been assigned an attorney.