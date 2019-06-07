Police: Dog shot, put down after aggressive encounter with officer

The Kimberly-Hansen Police Department said an officer shot an aggressive dog Wednesday after it charged the officer.

Police Chief Jeff Perry said the incident happened Wednesday a little after 5 p.m. on the 700 block of Center East in Kimberly.

He said two dogs were attacking each other and when the officer arrived, there was a third dog circulating the two that were fighting.

When the officer approached the dogs, the third dog turned and charged at the officer.

Both the officer and owner of the dog yelled at it to stop but the officer had no choice but to shoot the dog.

"There was no time to deploy anything else," Perry said over the phone.

The owner of the dog was upset, but they also apologized to the officer after the incident, knowing that their dog was aggressive.

"We feel bad for the family and felt bad for what happened, and they were understanding. It was just unfortunate and sometimes these things happen," Perry said.

The dog was put down and the owners were not cited. The names of the officers or owners were not released.