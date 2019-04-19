Police: Don't become a second aggressive driver if one is on the road

How often do you catch someone driving aggressively or erratically on the road? Whether driving down Blue Lakes Blvd N or the interstate or anywhere else, the Twin Falls Police Department asks you to not become another aggressive driver.

Sgt. Ryan Howe said they do get calls of aggressive drivers on the road.

"Sometimes aggressive drivers are called in based on somebody doing something to the caller," he said. "If they’ve cut you off or if they’re speeding past you, don’t call because you’re mad, call because there’s a danger to everybody else."

If someone does report another driver, they would like to have the license plate information as well as the vehicle description.

"But, don’t drive aggressively to try and catch up to a person to try and get a plate. Two aggressive drivers doesn’t make the other driver safer. Sometimes we have people that get mad or are trying to catch up to a plate or trying to catch up to the person and wave at them with one finger, and that doesn’t help the situation. That makes it worse," he said.

Howe said sometimes those reporters will have to go to court to testify.

"Because the police may not have seen what happened. We have people who report these things, they will have to be a witness," he said.

He said that they have had some good tips of people racing or driving under the influence.

"Between those and maybe somebody speeding or somebody pulled out in front of you, there's a difference between those two things," he said.

Howe said that some motorists do make mistakes, so the best thing someone can do is be a defensive driver, like slowing down and keeping a safe distance from an aggressive driver can keep you safe.

"Just remember that we’re always around watching. The police department has several unmarked vehicles and we try to blend in with traffic so we see people do things wrong, people don’t expect it," he said. "So, that’s one of the best ways for us to keep people driving safely is letting them know that we’re around even when they don’t see a black and white car."