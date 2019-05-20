Police: Man accidentally shoots himself in Sportsman's Warehouse parking lot

A man was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley after "accidentally" shooting himself in the leg Monday night.

The incident happened a little before 8:45 p.m. in the Sportsman's Warehouse parking lot in Twin Falls.

Cpl. Steven Gassert, with Twin Falls Police, said the man called 911 himself, and when authorities got on scene, they located him in his vehicle.

Gassert said he is believed to be OK. The bullet went into his leg above the left knee.

In their preliminary investigation, they believe it was an accidental discharge.

The name of the man has not been released.

"Make sure that you are using caution and due regard when handling firearms," Gassert said.

No one else was in the vehicle.