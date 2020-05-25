Police: Man killed in fight and shooting in Idaho community

Authorities say one person is dead following a shooting in a small Idaho community. (Source: Ricardo Ruiz / YouTube / Pixabay)
BOISE, Idaho (KBOI-TV) — Authorities say one person is dead following a shooting in a small Idaho community.

KBOI-TV reported the Adams County Sheriff's Office says a suspect was taken into custody Friday at a home in New Meadows.

Police received a report of a fight around 9 p.m. in the community 119 miles north of Boise.

Sheriff's deputies and Idaho State Police arrived at the scene and found a man dead.

The sheriff's office did not identify the suspect or immediately release additional details.

 
