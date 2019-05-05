Police: Man punched 1-month-old son after losing video game

A man was arrested after police say he punched his one-month-old son in the head out of frustration over losing a video game.

According to an arrest slip, Anthony Trice was home alone watching the child when he was playing video games. Trice started losing the game and became frustrated, throwing the controller and then punching his son in the head.

After punching the infant, police say Trice picked him up to try to quiet him and while carrying him into the kitchen, dropped the child.

Later, Trice made his son a bottle, set him upright and left him unattended to go to the bathroom. When he came back, he noticed the baby was in distress and called 9-1-1.

The boy was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital, and is listed in serious condition.

Trice is charged with first-degree criminal abuse.

