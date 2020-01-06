Police: Minnesota man used stolen card to buy item at Idaho ski resort shop

A Minnesota man faces charges after surveillance video shows him reportedly using a stolen financial transaction card and wearing an item purchased with that card at a Ketchum ski resort.

The Ketchum Police Division of the Blaine County Sheriff’s office responded to a reported theft Friday afternoon at the Brass Ranch River Run Story at the Sun Valley Ski Resort.

After reviewing surveillance footage, a deputy determined the suspect had picked up a victim’s lost wallet that was dropped near the ski racks. According a news release issued Monday, a debit card was used to purchase an item in the store and cash from the wallet was kept.

Police say they found the suspect, Jonathan Daniel Hunt, 44, of Minneapolis, allegedly wearing the item he purchased. Hunt faces felony charges of possession of financial transaction card, possession of fraudulently obtained goods, fraudulent us of a financial transaction card and misdemeanor petit theft.

Hunt is being arraigned on charges Monday afternoon in Blaine County Magistrate Court.