Police: Utah mother told neighbor she killed young daughter

Utah police say a mother has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of her 4-year-old daughter.

West Valley City policemen stand in front of a home Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in West Valley City, Utah. This photo released Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 by the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office shows Nicole Teri Lester. (Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office via AP)

West Valley City police said the woman knocked on her neighbor's door in the Salt Lake City suburb early Tuesday and said she had killed her daughter.

A probable cause statement shows officers found the woman sitting in bloody clothes outside the home and the girl's body inside with many "sharp-edged type wounds."

Police arrested 29-year-old Nicole Lester on suspicion of murder. It's unknown if she has an attorney. She has not yet been formally charged.