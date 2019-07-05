Police arrest Nampa man in fatal Caldwell shooting

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS 2) — A body was found at 9 a.m. Friday in Caldwell with multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of Upper Pleasant Ridge Road and Beet Road. The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office arrested a 58-year-old Nampa man shortly after.

Field workers told CBS 2 staff that they heard four "pops" at about 9 a.m. They didn't see anything but heard the noise just before deputies arrived.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference at 2:30 pm today to provide information on a homicide that occurred this morning in a farm field west of Caldwell.

The press conference will be held in the public meeting room on the first floor of the Administration Building.

