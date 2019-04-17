Police end landfill search for Kelsey Berreth remains

The Woodland Park Police Department has ended the search for Kelsey Berreth at the Midway Landfill in Fountain, Colorado.

The announcement came Wednesday in a news release.

Her remains have not been found nor has any evidence relating to her death, the news release said. The initial cell area of 250-foot by 125-foot by 25-foot depth was identified as being the area of interest. Before conducting the search, NecroSearch International narrowed the area to 135-foot by 32-foot by 13.25-foot depth. Law enforcement officials and other experts completed a highly detailed search of an area about 65-foot by 32-foot by 13-foot depth with no success. That area was identified by NecroSearch International as having the highest probability of locating evidence relating to her disappearance.

"We absolutely could not have conducted this search without the support and cooperation of Waste Management, local businesses, our community and the countless law enforcement agencies that answered our call for help," said Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young, "We have been working diligently at the Midway Landfill since Feb. 25 and based on a lack of items such as discarded mail, local newspapers and typical ranch debris that comes out of the transfer station in Divide, Colorado, I do not believe it is prudent to continue. This is not the outcome that we hoped for, but we knew going into this search that there was a chance we would not locate Kelsey or evidence related to her disappearance."

Police want to make it clear the investigation is not over and they are "committed to bringing justice to Kelsey's family."