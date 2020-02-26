Police fatally shoot Idaho man wielding knife outside home

(Source: MGN)
POCATELLO, Idaho (Idaho State Journal) — Police in Idaho say they have fatally shot a 23-year-old man wielding a knife outside of a south Pocatello residence after he fled from officers.

The Idaho State Journal reported that Pocatello Police officers responded to a disturbance call Tuesday involving a knife-wielding man and a woman.

The relationship between the man and woman and what prompted the disturbance is unclear. Authorities say the man fled from the scene in a vehicle and police confronted and shot him less than two blocks away.

Police attempted to perform live-saving efforts on the man. No other injuries were reported. An investigation is underway.

 
