Police investigate potential threat made to Wood River Middle

The Blaine County School District that they are aware of a potential threat made to Wood River Middle School.

In a press release Tuesday night, officials said there is no evidence of any potential threat to any other school.

The district and school officials said they are working with multiple law enforcement agencies to assess the threat and ensure the safety of all their students and staff.

The district's director of communications said they will notify parents by text, email or phone if they need to cancel school tomorrow.

