Police investigate second vehicle pursuit in as many days

Between 5 and 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, Twin Falls County Officers ended up pursuing a suspect which took them into Jerome County, onto I-84 and eventually ending in Bliss when the suspect crashed their vehicle into a police car.

Jerome Police, Jerome County Sheriff's, Shoshone Police and Idaho state Police all assisted in the pursuit.

"Very minor injuries at this point," said Sgt. Michael Wendler. "A couple people were transported but nothing appears to be life threatening. It was only though the cooperation of multiple agencies and coordination that this was able to be brought to a successful end without endangering or injuring others."

The pursuit is still under investigation. The suspect was taken into custody following the crash to be treated for their injuries. They have yet to be identified.