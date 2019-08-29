Police look for missing Twin Falls boy, mother

Twin Falls Police are looking for information on a missing boy and his mother.

According to Det. Sgt. Luke Allen, a father of the child told police 8-month-old Thomas Michael Stevens, and 30-year-old Maria Canales Briceno were last seen together on Aug. 22.

The mother is 4-foot, 10-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. According to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse, Briceno does not have a license, access to vehicle, money, phone or any one in the area she is associated with. She is from Costa Rica, and it is unknown if she is on foot or in a vehicle.

The infant has blue/gray eyes, a scar on his back left side and was last seen wearing a blue top with snaps. He is about 2-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs about 18 pounds, according to the clearinghouse.

Allen said at this time they just want to make sure the two are OK. No further information or photos were readily available.

If anyone sees them is know any information they are encouraged to call the police dispatch at 208-735-4357.

