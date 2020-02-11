Police look for suspect in Twin Falls gas station robbery

The Twin Fall Police Department is searching for a man who robbed an Oasis Stop ‘N Go.

The police department responded to the call shortly after 2 a.m. Monday morning, at the Oasis Stop ‘N Go at 890 Washington Street South.

Police are now searching for the lone male suspect, and asking anyone with information to call the police department at 208-735-4357 and ask for Det. Maughan.

This is an active investigation, and KMVT will provide updates as more information becomes available.