Police looking for missing teen

The Twin Falls Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old who was last seen Tuesday morning.

Officials said Michael Blodgett has autism and was last seen at 8 a.m. leaving his house to go for a bike ride. They believe he might have gone to the fish hatchery off Canyon Street.

Michael was riding a black and light green 26" mountain bike.

He is 5'10" and 230 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Twin Falls Police Department at 208-735-4357.