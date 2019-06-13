Police looking for person of interest in graffiti case

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Police are asking for the public's health in identifying a person of interest in relation to a graffiti case in Twin Falls.
Twin Falls Police just released a photo of a person of interest to help further their investigation.
Early in the morning on Monday, authorities said a few businesses in downtown Twin Falls near Idaho Street South vandalized by graffiti.
If someone has any information or can possibly identify the person, contact the police department at 208-735-4357.