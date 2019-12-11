Police officer explains seat belt exemption for emergency vehicles

KMVT heard your comments on the story of a Kimberly-Hansen officer who was taken to the hospital after being in a crash where he was not wearing a seat belt.

KMVT looked at Idaho law and talked with an area police department as to why an officer might not have worn a seat belt.

On Monday KMVT reported that a Kimberly police officer was involved in a car crash, when a driver of another vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting the officer's car.

Tyson Damron, the officer, was taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley via ground ambulance. Idaho State Police investigated and said he was not wearing his seat belt.

KMVT talked with Sgt. Ryan Howe with the Twin Falls Police Department who gave us a possible reason why Damron wasn't wearing a seat belt.

“There's actually an exception for emergency vehicles that individuals who are driving an emergency vehicle do not have to wear safety restraints or seat belts,” Howe said.

That means all emergency vehicles, including paramedics and fire trucks.

That law also applies to motorcycles and husbandry equipment, such as tractors.

In Twin Falls, police have a policy saying they have to wear a seat belt whenever in the patrol car.

KMVT reach out to the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department for comment, but did not have a call returned as of the 5 p.m. news.