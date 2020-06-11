How police handle mental health in-house and in their community

You might think they’re stronger than you or that they have it all together, but the men and women in blue are people too. A new study that came out in May of this year, explains some of the mental health implications that police officers may face due to their line of duty.

“I’ve seen, obviously, things out there… that most people don’t see,” said Lt. Craig Stotts, who is a lieutenant with the Twin Falls Police Department.

“If I share I might lose my job, they might take my gun and my badge away from me and I can’t work,” explained Sgt. Solomon, who is a Sergeant with the Twin Falls Police Department.

According to peer reviewed journal, Frontiers in Psychology, police officer’s may struggle with internal conflicts due to negative social situations, such as crime and death – which can result in moral suffering, burnout and distress.

“The stress and a lot of times the burnout that comes with the job can create some of those mental health issues,” detailed Sgt. Solomon. “The feeling that they can’t really share because they’re supposed to be the tough and the strong ones.”

We reached out to Val Seeley, who works as a clinician for the Department of Health and Welfare in the Behavioral Health Division.

“Law enforcement, I feel like, really provides high likelihood of high stress, high intensity and traumatic experiences.”

The department understands this line-of work is not for the faint of heart. So, they do prioritize the mental well-being of their officers by having debriefing that helps them deal with traumatic incidents.

“When there is a critical incident, where the officer might see, possibly a diseased infant or something that might really create some of that stress in them, they do what they call a CISIM,” said Sgt. Solomon.

“We have a debriefing that we go through, when our officers are involved in a critical incident. It’s called Critical Incident Stress Management, and we have certain personnel that are trained and certified to go through debriefings with officers, firefighters and paramedics,” explained Lt. Stotts.

The Twin Falls Police Department’s dedication to mental health goes far beyond their own officers, it reaches out to the community as well.

“This is our mental health awareness themed vehicle. I think it symbolizes that we as professionals and police officers have gotten better at recognizing and understanding when people are going through a mental health crisis,” expressed Lt. Stotts.

Every year, the department sends some of their officers to an annual one week training with mental health professionals called, CIT, which stands for Crisis Intervention Team. This offers them tools learn how to handle mental health crisis on the job.

“They get a lot of their calls, dealing with people with mental illness,” said Seeley. “Now we’ve just given them some really effective tools into how to help these people, rather than just follow their training, that’s often the opposite of what a person struggling with mental illness needs.”

“Right now, we have about one third of our patrol officers trained, in CIT. The goal is to have a minimum of one members per shift that’s trained in crisis intervention,” said Lt. Stotts.

Sargent Dusty Solomon, has dedicated her career to mental health awareness. First, by training officers in her police department in CIT, on how to understand mental health in the community. But also, she encourages her own colleges to seek help themselves, so they can truly be of service to others.

“There is somebody in the department that will understand and will help you through it. Find that person in your department that you can talk to you, that person that you can trust and reach out to them. It’s not weak. We care about each other and we want to help.”