Police search for possible serial shooter in Texas targeting drivers of broken down vehicles

Four separate shootings since Tuesday in Texas have enough similarities to raise concern of a serial shooter.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said at least one person, a male, has died and another man was injured. He said the shootings all involved someone pulling up to a broken down vehicle and opening fire.

“Be vigilant, be aware of where you are,” said Griffis in a news conference Friday. “This guy could be targeting people that are in a vulnerable situation.”

The most recent happened around 10:30 p.m. local time Thursday near an overpass for Interstate 20.

The first happened soon after midnight Tuesday, with another happening around 8 a.m. that day and another in the afternoon. Three of the four took place near I-20.

Griffis said witnesses had given investigators descriptions of the shooter that were “fairly different but similar in some respects.”

“We cannot confirm it is the same individual, but we feel like it probably is,” the sheriff said.

A handgun was used in all four shootings. Investigators said the suspect or suspects have been driving a white pickup truck, possibly a 4-door, but they can’t confirm the make or model.

It’s been less than four weeks since Seth Ator went on a shooting spree across Odessa, Texas, killing seven and injuring more than 20 others.

Read the original story on cbs7.com.

