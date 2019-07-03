Police seeking suspects in Buhl Ace Hardware theft

The Buhl Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying two individuals involved in a theft on June 30, at Ace Hardware.

In speaking with the Buhl Police Department's Sgt. Hawkins, he said that the theft occurred at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Sunday night.

The two suspects made out with just over $400 in merchandise. Hawkins says that the suspects walked into Ace Hardware grabbed the property and headed for the exit. An Ace Hardware employee did try and stop the two individuals, but they were unresponsive to any of there verbal efforts. An employee did run outside to try and stop them but not in time before both suspects to had fled the scene.

If you have any information regarding the identities of these two individuals please contact Det. Kevin Hanners or Rusty Hawkins at 208-543-4200.