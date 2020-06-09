Advertisement

UPDATE: Chad Daybell arrested after human remains discovered residence, court hearing set for Wednesday

Chad Daybell was arrested booked into the Fremont County jail on Tuesday after human remains...
Chad Daybell was arrested booked into the Fremont County jail on Tuesday after human remains were found on his property. (Source: Fremont County Sheriff's Office)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 10:11 AM MDT
UPDATE: Chad Daybell has been booked into the Fremont County Jail for destruction or concealment of evidence.

Chad Daybell will be seen in court at 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning in Fremont County.

An autopsy will be done on the human remains found at his property.

INITIAL STORY: Rexburg Police have confirmed charges are pending against Chad Daybell.

Law enforcement officials said human remains have been discovered at an eastern Idaho home in connection with their investigation into two missing Idaho children.

Investigators with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Rexburg Police Department and FBI made the discovery Tuesday morning after serving a search warrant at the home of Chad Daybell in Salem, Idaho.

Daybell is the husband of Lori Vallow Daybell whose children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, were last seen in September.

"Throughout the investigation, detectives and investigators have recovered what's believed to be human remains that have not been identified at this time,” said Assistant Rexburg Police Chief Gary Hagen during the press conference.

Hagen said Daybell was taken into custody for questioning, and they plan to release more information at a later time.

Law enforcement agencies served the search warrant at about 7 a.m. at the home in rural Fremont County. Aerial footage taken by East Idaho News shows law enforcement looking around the property. Officers reportedly searched a shed and used metal detectors, probes and rakes to go over several portions of the yard.

This is the same home where multiple law enforcement agencies removed

in a search in January.

This is also the same home where Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell, died in October.

The Idaho Attorney General's office is investigating Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell, for conspiracy, attempted murder and murder in connection with Tammy's death.

Lori Vallow Daybell is currently in the Madison County Jail on two counts of desertion and nonsupport of a dependent child.

