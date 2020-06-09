Police serve search warrant at Chad Daybell’s home in E. Idaho

Law enforcement agencies are conducting a search of the eastern Idaho home and property of Chad Daybell.

Chad Daybell sits in the Madison County court room during his wife's Lori Vallow Daybells court appearance on March 6, 2020. On Tuesday, June 9, law enforcement served a search warrant on Chad Daybell's property in Salem, Idaho (Source: Pool camera/KMVT)

Investigators from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Rexburg Police and FBI served a search warrant early Tuesday morning at Daybell's home north of Salem, according to East Idaho News.

This is the same Daybell home where multiple law enforcement agencies removed 43 items of evidence in a search in January.

This is also the same home where Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell, died in October.

The Idaho Attorney General's office is investigating Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell, for conspiracy, attempted murder and murder in connection with Tammy's death.

East Idaho News reports the warrant from the Rexburg Police Department is sealed so it is unknown what information officers are trying to obtain.

Aerial footage captured by East Idaho News shows numerous roads around the home closed and traffic rerouted. The media is being asked to remain in a staging area. Police are expected to be on scene for several hours.

Aerial footage also shows law enforcement looking around the property, which is located in a rural part of the Fremont County. Officers reportedly searched a shed and used metal detectors, probes and rakes to go over several portions of the yard.

FBI spokeswoman Sandra Barker confirms the agency’s Evidence Response Team is assisting Madison County with the execution of a search warrant.

The children of Lori Vallow Daybell, Chad Daybell's new wife, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, have been missing since September. Lori Vallow Daybell is currently in the Madison County Jail on two counts of desertion and nonsupport of a dependent child.