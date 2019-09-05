Police shoot, kill man in Coeur d'Alene

Police responding to reports of a "disorderly male" in the northern Idaho city of Coeur d'Alene shot and killed a man Wednesday morning.

The Coeur d'Alene Police said 29-year-old Fares J. Al-Samno was shot at about 9:50 a.m. Officers and medical personnel attempted to treat his wounds but he died at the scene.

Coeur d'Alene Police Officer Jay Wilhelm said when the first officer arrived, Al-Samno allegedly charged him while holding a knife. That officer was able to disengage before several more police arrived.

Wilhelm said Al-Samno refused commands to drop the knife and continued to aggressively approach the officers, and attempts to subdue him using less lethal bean bag rounds and a stun gun were unsuccessful. Wilhelm says officers shot Al-Samno when he charged them again.

The Post Falls Police Department is investigating the shooting.

