Police visit Sawtooth Elementary for School Safety Zone day

It was School Zone Safety Day this week at Sawtooth Elementary, and students were greeted with a surprise.

The Idaho State Police, Department of Transportation and Twin Falls Police Department handed out giveaways and chatted with students on tips to safely travel to and from school.

Looking both ways before crossing the street, bicycle safety, and more were discussed between students and officers, as well as what drivers can do in these areas as well.

"As they're traveling to work, plan extra time so that they don't have to speed through school zones or don't feel like they have to. If you do travel through a school zone to get to work, you know, find an alternate route,” says Twin Falls School District Director of Operations.

The next time you're near a school, remember to do your part by driving safely and watching out for children.

