Poll workers see low turnout for Tuesday's presidential primary

Many people headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in the Idaho presidential primary election, as well as for some school levies in certain districts.

Residents from Michigan, Mississipi, North Dakota, Washington, Missouri and Idaho headed to the polls Tuesday to vote for the presidential primary.

In the Magic Valley, poll workers try to make the process as easy as can be.

"They come to the designated precincts, then we enter them into the poll book, then they pick up their ballots for whatever party they are going to vote for, then they go back and do their voting," said poll worker Kim McElliott.

But, according to poll workers, Tuesday has been a slow day at the polls.

"It’s been steady, not overwhelming, just in and out, people in and out, but we haven’t been rushed, you know like hectic yet," said Bernice Smith, a registrar.

In the Gem State, people can register to vote on the same day as the voting occurs.

"We are getting some new people to register to vote right now, and a lot of the youth that are just turning 18 will come in," said Lee McKinlay, a poll worker in Kimberly.

And some students from Kimberly High School in government class voted for the very first time.

"We have certain things, we have to choose from for our school, he gives us a list, we just have to do something related to the community, either volunteering, or going out and voting, we have to do something related to government," said senior Mckett Sorensen.