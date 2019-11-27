Pomerelle to open Thanksgiving weekend

The skiing season is set to begin just in time for everyone's extended holiday weekend, because Pomerelle Mountain Resort will be opening up to the public.

The ski area received enough snow from recent storms to announce a Thanksgiving weekend opening on Friday, Nov. 29. The mountain hours are from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and they plan is to operate only on Saturdays and Sundays until Dec. 21.

The Pomerelle Lodge will be open, including food service and ski and snowboard rentals. Guests can get the most up-to-date mountain conditions and current weather by logging onto Pomerelle.com or finding them on Facebook or Instagram.