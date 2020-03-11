Popular Idaho music festival postponed amid virus concerns

A popular Boise, Idaho, music festival has been postponed until September amid growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Treefort Music Fest attracts crowds of more than 20,000 people each spring.

This year more than 400 artists and bands were in the lineup for the week-long festival originally scheduled to begin March 25.

Treefort organizers made the announcement Wednesday.

State health officials say Idaho has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

The announcement comes the same day the World Health Organization declared the illness a global pandemic.