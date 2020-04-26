Twin Falls store owner, family making face masks for people across the country

The owner of a popular boutique is making face masks not just for the community, but people across the country.

Liyah Babayan, the owner of Ooh La La boutique in Twin Falls is helping people across the United States by making masks.

Or, more correctly, her children are making masks.

KMVT caught up with 10-year-old Dominic, who's making the masks with his sister, who said helping others is just how they were raised.

"When my mom was my age, she needed help surviving. So when she came to America, people helped her. So I think it's important for us to help the other people," Dominic said.

Dominic also said they make about 100 a day, and so far have made about 2,000 masks, getting the whole family involved.

"We get donated material and fabric, and then at home sew them," he said. "We have three, four machines, and we all sew them. It started out with mom sewing first, and then we got interested, so we asked her to teach us. And when she taught us,then we started making masks, and then I taught my grandpa and my uncle, then it made the process faster and we made more masks each day."

And so far, the group has donated masks to places across the country from California to Florida, and even closer to home, donating 20 masks to their school, for the food service workers, who are still working to feed kids.