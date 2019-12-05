Porch pirates spike during the holidays

KMVT is putting you first, and letting you know that it's that time of year where a common issue most people have heard about will be at its highest.

Individuals usually wait down the road as packages are being delivered, and then swoop in to pick them up. (Source: KMVT)

Package thieves, also referred to as porch pirates, are a common issue, but instances are known to spark even more during the holidays. This time of year money can be short and people may feel pressured to get gifts for loved ones.

"In certain situations we try to tell them to schedule certain delivery days if they can. Certain companies out there will allow you to choose your delivery day. If it be a day off, a weekend. Other suggestions we say is if you have devices such as ring devices, you can check on your packages before you get home from say lunch or before dinner trying to get your packages picked up," says Anthony Gratzer, patrol sergeant with Jerome Police Department.

They also suggest reaching out to a family member or neighbor you trust to keep a look out.