Portion of Idaho family's cyanide-trap lawsuit dismissed

FILE - This March 16, 2017, file photo released by the Bannock County Sheriff's Office shows a cyanide trap in Pocatello, Idaho. The device is spring-activated and shoots poison that is meant to kill predators. A significant portion of a lawsuit brought by an eastern Idaho family against the U.S. government after a boy and his dog tripped the trap has been dismissed. The Agriculture Department has admitted placing the device in the wrong area, and the negligence portion of the lawsuit is moving forward. (Bannock County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A portion of a lawsuit brought by an Idaho family against the U.S. government after a boy and his dog tripped a cyanide-spraying, predator-killing trap has been dismissed.

U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill on Friday dismissed all personal injury claims related to cyanide exposure to Mark and Theresa Mansfield and their son. Canyon Mansfield was playing with his dog near their home in March 2017 when the then-14-year-old triggered the trap that the U.S. Department of Agriculture placed to kill coyotes. The dog died.

The Agriculture Department has acknowledged placing the device in the wrong area. The negligence portion of the lawsuit is moving forward.

 
