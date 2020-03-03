Portland man injured in single-car rollover on I-84

A Portland man is in critical condition following a crash on Interstate 84 near Hazelton.

Idaho State Police were called Tuesday at about 6:22 a.m. to a single-car crash between Burley and Hazelton.

ISP said Hovert Lee, 60, was driving westbound in a passenger car when the car went off the right shoulder, overcorrected and came back onto the interstate where it rolled several times. The car came to rest in the right lane of travel.

Lee was taken by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, according to a news release. Lee wore a seat belt.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Lee was listed as in critical but stable condition.

ISP, in investigating the crash, said the right lane of travel was blocked for 1.5 hours.