Post Thanksgiving day travel delay

Early Monday morning, about 200 flights were canceled within, into or out of the U.S., and with more than 800 delayed.

The cancellations and delays are due to certain parts of the Northeast seeing up to 20 inches of snow soon. Winter storm alerts have been issued across 15 states — that means about 125 million Americans will be affected.

But to avoid any surprises, a travel consultant said it is essential to get to the airports early.

"Also, check online with your airline to see what the flights are doing. They will show you if they're canceled or delayed," Ellen Drown, travel consultant and owner of Desert Sun.

She also added consumers must leave their personal contact information like an email or a phone number on the airline's website, that way, the airline can contact consumers before they get to the airport.

However, if you are opting to drive as there is currently fresh snow on the ground, which can also cause some delays, a Twin Falls police officer said the way you drive is vital when it comes to keeping everyone safe on the road.

"We want people to slow down especially in those areas where you know you're going to have to stop," Sgt. Ryan Howe said, " Give yourself a lot more time to stop."

Howe said Monday a driver rear-ended a Twin Falls police car, adding there were about four crashes in Twin Falls that afternoon and 10 crashes last weekend.