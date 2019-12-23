Potato shortage in Idaho? It's all about the seeds, expert says

A few weeks ago, KMVT cleared the rumor about a potential potato shortage that may result in a lack of french fries, especially in Idaho.

Frank Muir, the president, and CEO of Idaho Potato Commission, said farmers were able to salvage 85 percent of the potatoes in Idaho, which is enough to fill an entire football stadium.

Jeff Bragg, who calls himself a potato enthusiast with 40 years of experience studying all aspects of potatoes, also the owner of SuperFood Consulting, said 15 percent of the potatoes that farmers were unable to retrieve is a lot.

But, what farmers need to be worried about is the lack of potato seeds since there might not be enough to produce the next year's crop, Bragg said, adding October's cold spell also impacted the quality of the potatoes that were going to run for processing.

"I look for seed to be short already," Bragg tells KMVT. "I think the demands for seeds is very high right now, and I expect this kind of potato shortage actually will maybe run for about a year and a year half."

Muir, however, said consumers have nothing to worry about — despite the frost that left many areas in the upper Midwest, and provinces in Canada with a potato shortage.

"I think we're going to be able to meet consumers' needs and demands and get through this year," he said.